Opposition Calls Out EC's Electoral Roll Revision: 'A Conspiracy to Aid NDA'

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar launched a scathing critique against the Election Commission's (EC) initiative for an intensive revision of electoral rolls, labeling it as a 'conspiracy' to benefit the BJP-led NDA in the looming state assembly polls.

Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, alongside Congress' Pawan Khera and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, expressed the coalition's intentions to send a delegation to the EC. They argued the move could disenfranchise marginalized groups, equating it to a 'murder of democracy,' especially during the monsoon season when logistical challenges peak due to floods.

The opposition leaders raised serious doubts about the EC's timing and intent, suggesting it was being manipulated by the ruling coalition to alter electoral outcomes. They emphasized the potential for this to spread nationally, affecting deprived populations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)