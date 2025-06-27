Left Menu

Opposition Calls Out EC's Electoral Roll Revision: 'A Conspiracy to Aid NDA'

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar criticized the Election Commission's proposed voter roll revision, alleging it favors the BJP-led NDA in upcoming elections. Leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, plan to challenge the move, claiming it disenfranchises vulnerable groups and undermines democracy during monsoon-induced floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:51 IST
Opposition Calls Out EC's Electoral Roll Revision: 'A Conspiracy to Aid NDA'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar launched a scathing critique against the Election Commission's (EC) initiative for an intensive revision of electoral rolls, labeling it as a 'conspiracy' to benefit the BJP-led NDA in the looming state assembly polls.

Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, alongside Congress' Pawan Khera and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya, expressed the coalition's intentions to send a delegation to the EC. They argued the move could disenfranchise marginalized groups, equating it to a 'murder of democracy,' especially during the monsoon season when logistical challenges peak due to floods.

The opposition leaders raised serious doubts about the EC's timing and intent, suggesting it was being manipulated by the ruling coalition to alter electoral outcomes. They emphasized the potential for this to spread nationally, affecting deprived populations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025