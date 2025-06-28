Germany's Defense Procurement Reform: Boosting Military Readiness
The German government aims to accelerate defense procurement by simplifying legal processes, enhancing European cooperation, and supporting start-ups. The draft law emphasizes national and NATO security, suggesting exemptions in procurement law and easing start-up competition through advance payments.
The German government plans to expedite its defense procurement process to strengthen its military capabilities. According to a draft law seen by Reuters, the new measures will streamline legal procedures, promote European collaboration, and enable start-ups to contribute to military readiness.
The draft notes that any procurement enhancing Europe's and NATO's military capabilities is vital to national security. This position could potentially allow exemptions from certain European procurement laws.
To further support start-ups and innovative companies, the government intends to lower entry barriers by providing advance payments, making it easier for these firms to partake in defense competitions.
