Major Drug Bust in Thane: Three Arrested in Mephedrone Seizure
Police in Thane district have arrested three individuals after discovering a large stash of Mephedrone valued at Rs 2.12 crore. The individuals, including a 21-year-old woman, were part of an organized drug operation. Further investigations aim to uncover links to larger drug syndicates.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough against illegal drug operations in Maharashtra, police in Thane district arrested three individuals after seizing 1.93 kilograms of Mephedrone valued at Rs 2.12 crore. The arrest occurred following a raid on a flat in Khoni village near Dombivali on Thursday night, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III, Kalyan) Atul Zende.
During the operation, a 21-year-old woman involved in the drug distribution network was apprehended immediately, while her two male accomplices managed to flee initially but were later tracked down and detained. The arrests highlight an organized drug operation with the woman handling local distribution and the men overseeing supply logistics.
A case has been filed under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Manpada police station. Authorities are expanding their investigation to determine if the group has connections to larger drug syndicates operating both within and beyond Maharashtra, according to DCP Zende's statement.
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Narcotics: Busting the West Bengal-Delhi Drug Route
Illegal Afghan Residents in Guwahati Nabbed in Police Raid
Assam Rifles Strike Smugglers: Major Narcotics Seizures Across Northeast India
Odisha DGP Tightens Railway Security Amid Rising Narcotics Smuggling
Telangana's New EAGLE Initiative: Combatting Narcotics with Celebrity Support