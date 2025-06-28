Scooter Scuffle Turns Fatal: A Look at Geeta Colony Tragedy
A 20-year-old man named Yash was fatally stabbed following a dispute over his scooter allegedly brushing past a juvenile in Geeta Colony. Two suspects, Md Amaan and Lucky, have been arrested, while the juvenile is detained. An investigation is ongoing.
A young man's life was tragically cut short following a scooter-related altercation in Geeta Colony. The incident, which ended in the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Yash, has left the local community in shock.
The scuffle began when Yash's scooter allegedly grazed a minor, leading to a heated exchange. Accomplices Md Amaan and Lucky joined the altercation, escalating the situation markedly.
The suspects pursued Yash, with Amaan reportedly delivering the fatal blow near the Pusta flyover. Authorities swiftly apprehended the perpetrators, who now face serious charges as the investigation continues.
