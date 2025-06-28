Controversy Erupts Over Demolition of Temple in Dhaka
Bangladesh asserted its stance on protecting community rights while addressing the controversy over the demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka, built on Bangladesh Railways' land. The Foreign Ministry emphasized legal procedures, while India expressed concern about the interim government's handling of minority protection.
In a recent development, Bangladesh has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the rights of all communities and protecting places of worship. The country's Foreign Ministry declared that constructing religious structures on public land is unacceptable, following the demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka.
The temple, located in Dhaka's Khilkhet area, stood on land owned by Bangladesh Railways. According to the state-run BSS news agency, the removal took place to recover public land, a move supported by legal processes. Authorities alleged that the temple began as a temporary pavilion before attempts were made to make it permanent.
Reacting to the incident, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson emphasized the responsibility of Bangladesh's interim government to protect Hindu minorities and their religious institutions. The demolition has fueled concerns over recurring incidents affecting minority communities in Bangladesh.
