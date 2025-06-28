Left Menu

Former SIMI Leader Saquib Nachan Passes Away Following Brain Haemorrhage

Saquib Nachan, former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India, died in a Delhi hospital following a brain haemorrhage. Nachan, who was arrested in a crackdown on ISIS, was lodged in Tihar prison. His condition deteriorated before passing away, with last rites in Borivali village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Saquib Nachan, a former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), has died after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The incident occurred in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, following his initial admission four days prior due to deteriorating health, officials reported.

Nachan, a native of Padgha in Maharashtra's Thane district, was previously arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a nationwide operation targeting ISIS. He was incarcerated in Tihar prison before being hospitalized urgently on June 24.

Officials confirmed that after being diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage, his condition rapidly declined, culminating in his death at 12:10 pm. Post-mortem procedures are underway, with his last rites scheduled for Sunday in Borivali village, near Padgha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

