Tension Mounts as Police Investigate Assault on Army Officer in Lucknow

In a developing story from Lucknow, authorities have initiated a probe into claims of misconduct involving a police sub-inspector and an Indian Army officer. The incident, which has captured the attention of top Army officials, occurred on June 22, and has led to heightened tensions.

Senior military personnel, including Major General Salil Seth, have met with local police representatives to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation is carried out. The Indian Army has publicly asserted its unwavering support for the affected officer, underscoring the importance of justice in this matter.

The complaint filed by Lieutenant Colonel Anand Prakash Suman details an encounter with a policeman, resulting in an altercation marked by verbal abuse and physical assault. Police have registered a case and are pursuing the investigation with urgency, vowing to explore all facets of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)