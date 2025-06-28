Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Gang Rivalry Claims Life of Gangster's Mother

Family of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria held a protest after his mother, Harjit Kaur, was shot dead by a rival gang in Punjab. Demonstrators blocked a highway, demanding justice. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV to catch the assailants. Kaur's killing is linked to ongoing gang rivalries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:53 IST
Tragedy on the Highway: Gang Rivalry Claims Life of Gangster's Mother
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions ran high as the family of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria staged a protest at the Batala bypass following the death of his mother, Harjit Kaur, who was allegedly shot by a rival gang. The protest, which took place on Saturday, caused significant traffic disruption.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack, forming multiple teams to sift through CCTV footage for clues leading to the assailants. The attack occurred on Qadian Road, leaving Kaur fatally wounded and Karanvir Singh dead.

The family refused to cremate Kaur's body until those responsible are brought to justice. Meanwhile, unverified social media posts have surfaced, with rival gangs reportedly claiming responsibility for the attack.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025