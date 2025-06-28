Tragedy on the Highway: Gang Rivalry Claims Life of Gangster's Mother
Family of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria held a protest after his mother, Harjit Kaur, was shot dead by a rival gang in Punjab. Demonstrators blocked a highway, demanding justice. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV to catch the assailants. Kaur's killing is linked to ongoing gang rivalries.
Tensions ran high as the family of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria staged a protest at the Batala bypass following the death of his mother, Harjit Kaur, who was allegedly shot by a rival gang. The protest, which took place on Saturday, caused significant traffic disruption.
Police have launched an investigation into the attack, forming multiple teams to sift through CCTV footage for clues leading to the assailants. The attack occurred on Qadian Road, leaving Kaur fatally wounded and Karanvir Singh dead.
The family refused to cremate Kaur's body until those responsible are brought to justice. Meanwhile, unverified social media posts have surfaced, with rival gangs reportedly claiming responsibility for the attack.
