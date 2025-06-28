Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Gang Rape at Kolkata Law College

A security guard at a Kolkata law college has been arrested following allegations of a gang rape involving a first-year student in his room. The incident has sparked widespread protests and criticism against the state government over inadequate campus safety measures.

The Kolkata Police have constituted a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the case. So far, four arrests have been made in connection with the crime, which involved two senior students, an alumnus, and the security guard himself.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of negligence. Party leaders, including Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, were detained while attempting a protest march, demanding swift justice for the victim.

