Bizarre Bomb Threat by 'Sadhu' Sets Off Alarms at Shahjahanpur Station

An unusual incident unfolded at Shahjahanpur railway station when a man allegedly called emergency helplines, threatening to bomb the location. The call, made late Friday, triggered a swift police response.

Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, revealed that the caller, Dharamveer Singh, later claimed ignorance of the call, suggesting he was inebriated at the time. Singh, who resides in Mirwasipur and lives under the guise of a sadhu, was swiftly located and arrested.

This incident exposed Singh's troubling background, hinting at issues of drug addiction and mental instability. The threat was eventually neutralized, ensuring public safety remained uncompromised. Investigations are ongoing to assess Singh's intent and mental state at the time of the call.

(With inputs from agencies.)