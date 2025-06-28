Left Menu

Bizarre Bomb Threat by 'Sadhu' Sets Off Alarms at Shahjahanpur Station

A man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, made a bomb threat targeting Shahjahanpur railway station. Identified as Dharamveer Singh, he claimed not to remember the call due to intoxication. Arrested by police in Mirwasipur village, Singh, known to be mentally unstable and a drug addict, faces serious charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:06 IST
Bizarre Bomb Threat by 'Sadhu' Sets Off Alarms at Shahjahanpur Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unusual incident unfolded at Shahjahanpur railway station when a man allegedly called emergency helplines, threatening to bomb the location. The call, made late Friday, triggered a swift police response.

Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, revealed that the caller, Dharamveer Singh, later claimed ignorance of the call, suggesting he was inebriated at the time. Singh, who resides in Mirwasipur and lives under the guise of a sadhu, was swiftly located and arrested.

This incident exposed Singh's troubling background, hinting at issues of drug addiction and mental instability. The threat was eventually neutralized, ensuring public safety remained uncompromised. Investigations are ongoing to assess Singh's intent and mental state at the time of the call.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025