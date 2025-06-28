Bizarre Bomb Threat by 'Sadhu' Sets Off Alarms at Shahjahanpur Station
A man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, made a bomb threat targeting Shahjahanpur railway station. Identified as Dharamveer Singh, he claimed not to remember the call due to intoxication. Arrested by police in Mirwasipur village, Singh, known to be mentally unstable and a drug addict, faces serious charges.
- Country:
- India
An unusual incident unfolded at Shahjahanpur railway station when a man allegedly called emergency helplines, threatening to bomb the location. The call, made late Friday, triggered a swift police response.
Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, revealed that the caller, Dharamveer Singh, later claimed ignorance of the call, suggesting he was inebriated at the time. Singh, who resides in Mirwasipur and lives under the guise of a sadhu, was swiftly located and arrested.
This incident exposed Singh's troubling background, hinting at issues of drug addiction and mental instability. The threat was eventually neutralized, ensuring public safety remained uncompromised. Investigations are ongoing to assess Singh's intent and mental state at the time of the call.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Iconic Dominican Nightclub: Owners Arrested After Roof Collapse Kills 236
IIT Student Arrested in Shocking Assault Case
Man Arrested in Rs 88.8 Lakh Overseas Employment Scam
Bribery Scandal Unravels: Revenue Official Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Five Arrested Over Clashes at Iconic Rabindra Kachari Bari Monument