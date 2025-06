Escalating Battle: Ukraine's Resilient Defense Against Russian Advances

Ukraine's top military official reports intense military activity as Russian forces intensify their assault on a crucial eastern city, Kostiantynivka. The attack represents Moscow's ongoing effort to capture the Donetsk region following setbacks around Kyiv earlier in the conflict.

Despite taking heavy losses, Russian forces persist in their attempt to breach Ukrainian defenses, primarily targeting Kostiantynivka and nearby Pokrovsk. Top commander Oleksander Syrskyi acknowledges the harsh battles, echoing calls for civilian evacuation amid deteriorating infrastructure.

Further north, Ukraine resists a powerful offensive near Yablunivka, while Russia claims to have captured Chervona Zirka, southwest, near Dnipropetrovsk. Moscow continues its gradual territorial acquisition strategy, bolstering its strategic position but facing Ukrainian denials of significant advances.