Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling on Protecting Minors Online

The US Supreme Court's recent ruling marks a significant shift in how states can regulate minors' online activities. The decision upholds a Texas law mandating age verification for accessing pornographic content.

In a 6-3 verdict, Justice Clarence Thomas' opinion emphasized intermediate scrutiny, allowing states more latitude in requiring age checks to protect minors. This ruling could influence future legislation on digital privacy for children.

As online platforms grapple with this decision, states may enforce stricter regulations, possibly requiring age verification for a range of age-restricted online activities, aligning virtual protocols with real-world standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)