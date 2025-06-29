Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: 162 Students Saved from Flooded Jharkhand School

A heavy rainstorm caused severe flooding at a private residential school in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, trapping 162 students. Police coordinated a successful rescue operation using boats, ensuring the safety of all students. The school has been temporarily closed, and arrangements made for student relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring rescue operation, police in Jharkhand safely evacuated 162 students trapped in a flooded residential school in East Singhbhum district. The school, located on Haldipokhar-Kowali Road, was submerged after relentless rainfall.

Students spent the night on the school's rooftop as teachers worked quickly to ensure their safety. Early Sunday, police, along with fire brigade teams, orchestrated a well-coordinated rescue, using boats to evacuate the young ones.

While the National Disaster Response Force was called in, local authorities successfully completed the operation before their arrival. The school, now closed, is relocating students to their homes throughout the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

