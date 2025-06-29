Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Puri Temple During Festivities: A Call for Improved Safety

A stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, during Rath Yatra festivities led to three deaths and injuries to around 50 people. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences and urges both the Odisha government and Congress workers to expedite relief and enhance safety measures for large events.

A stampede occurred on Sunday at Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, leading to the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring 50 others. The tragic incident unfolded during the Rath Yatra festivities when a massive crowd gathered near the temple early in the morning.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the event as an 'extremely tragic' occurrence, urging both urgent relief efforts and a comprehensive review of crowd management and safety procedures for large gatherings.

Gandhi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. He called on Congress workers to aid relief efforts while emphasizing the crucial need for effective safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

