Tragedy Strikes at Puri Temple During Festivities: A Call for Improved Safety

A stampede occurred on Sunday at Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, leading to the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring 50 others. The tragic incident unfolded during the Rath Yatra festivities when a massive crowd gathered near the temple early in the morning.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the event as an 'extremely tragic' occurrence, urging both urgent relief efforts and a comprehensive review of crowd management and safety procedures for large gatherings.

Gandhi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. He called on Congress workers to aid relief efforts while emphasizing the crucial need for effective safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

