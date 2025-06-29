Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Jharkhand: Two Arrested with Rs 60 Lakh Brown Sugar

Police have arrested two individuals, Abhimanyu Kumar Sao and Nitesh Kumar, in Jharkhand's Chatra district. A total of 286 grams of brown sugar, valued at approximately Rs 60 lakh, was seized. The arrest took place near a Gidhaur football ground, with additional seizures including mobile phones and an electronic scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatra | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:48 IST
Authorities in Jharkhand's Chatra district apprehended two individuals suspected of drug trafficking on Saturday evening. The operation, conducted near a football ground in the Gidhaur police station area, led to the seizure of 286 grams of brown sugar.

The arrested individuals, Abhimanyu Kumar Sao, 20, and Nitesh Kumar, 19, were caught with contraband valued at an estimated Rs 60 lakh, according to Chatra Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal.

In addition to the drugs, police recovered an electronic weighing scale and five mobile phones, further implicating the suspects in illegal activities. Investigations continue to uncover more details on the drug network.

