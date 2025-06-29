Left Menu

Outrage in Kolkata: Allegations of Violence in Law Colleges Create Political Uproar

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticizes the TMC government in West Bengal over alleged crimes against women, calling for better campus security. Pradhan points to the lack of student union elections and demands accountability from the Chief Minister, urging citizens to protest against the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed strong condemnation over the reported gang rape of a female student at a law college in Kolkata. Pradhan accused affiliates of the ruling TMC party of perpetrating violence against women, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains silent on the alleged crimes.

The BJP leader highlighted the disturbing nature of these incidents, comparing them with past atrocities reported in the state. He called attention to the involvement of TMC-associated individuals and stressed the urgent need for stronger security measures on educational campuses to prevent such crimes.

Pradhan pointed out the longstanding absence of student union elections in higher education institutions, linking it to intimidation tactics by former TMC leaders. He urged the people of West Bengal to protest against the current regime and hold it accountable in the upcoming assembly polls in 2026.

