Left Menu

Punjab: Mohali court extends SAD leader Majithia's remand by four days

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:05 IST
Punjab: Mohali court extends SAD leader Majithia's remand by four days
  • Country:
  • India

A Mohali court on Wednesday extended by four days the vigilance custody remand of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Majithia was produced before the court amid tight security after his seven-day vigilance remand ended on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after a three-hour hearing, public prosecutor Ferry Sofat said the court extended Majithia's remand by four more days after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) filed an application.

Even the VB office witnessed beefed up security arrangements aside from the Mohali district court complex in Mohali where the politician was produced.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the DA case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of ''drug money''.

Following his arrest, the court on June 26 remanded Majithia to seven days of vigilance custody.

In the fresh FIR registered against Majithia, the VB claimed preliminary investigations have revealed laundering of over Rs 540 crore of ''drug money'' through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia. This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025