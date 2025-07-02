Punjab: Mohali court extends SAD leader Majithia's remand by four days

A Mohali court on Wednesday extended by four days the vigilance custody remand of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who was arrested in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Majithia was produced before the court amid tight security after his seven-day vigilance remand ended on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after a three-hour hearing, public prosecutor Ferry Sofat said the court extended Majithia's remand by four more days after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) filed an application.

Even the VB office witnessed beefed up security arrangements aside from the Mohali district court complex in Mohali where the politician was produced.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 in the DA case allegedly involving laundering of Rs 540 crore of ''drug money''.

Following his arrest, the court on June 26 remanded Majithia to seven days of vigilance custody.

In the fresh FIR registered against Majithia, the VB claimed preliminary investigations have revealed laundering of over Rs 540 crore of ''drug money'' through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia. This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case. In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

