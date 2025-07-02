Left Menu

Kremlin says US pause on weapons to Ukraine will hasten conflict's end

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:12 IST
Kremlin says US pause on weapons to Ukraine will hasten conflict's end
The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed news that the United States has halted some weapons deliveries to Ukraine, saying that the fewer arms are shipped to Kyiv, the sooner the conflict will end.

The Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defence missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that U.S. stockpiles are too low, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

A senior Ukrainian lawmaker called Washington's decision "painful" for Kyiv's efforts to defend against Russian air strikes, which have intensified in recent weeks.

