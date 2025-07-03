Debunking Myths: China's Pacific Islands Strategy

In a recent clarification, China's embassy in Fiji dismissed allegations about Beijing's intentions to establish a military base or create a sphere of influence in the Pacific Islands. This comes after Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka remarked that islands are grappling with China's expanding influence.

A spokesperson from the embassy categorized the talks surrounding a military base as 'false narratives', emphasizing China's commitment to infrastructure development, such as roads and bridges, to enhance local livelihoods. Rabuka acknowledged existing developmental cooperation with China but opposed any potential military establishment in the area.

The conversation on regional security heightened after China tested an intercontinental ballistic missile over Fiji, and previous attempts to redevelop Pacific naval bases in 2018 drew Washington's concern. The Chinese present in the region is more police-related as affirmed in the statement that stressed mutual respect for sovereignty between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)