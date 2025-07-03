Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Closes Union Rooms Amid Gang Rape Investigation

The Calcutta High Court has ordered closure of students' union rooms in West Bengal colleges amid pending elections. This follows the alleged gang rape of a student in South Calcutta Law College. The court demands state response on elections and restricts union room usage, highlighting investigation imperatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, the Calcutta High Court has mandated that students' union rooms in colleges and universities across West Bengal remain closed while elections remain pending. This decision comes in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College, prompting a wave of public outcry.

Justice Soumen Sen's division bench directed that these rooms may only be used for official purposes with explicit written permission from university registrars or institutional principals. This measure aims to curb unregulated activities within these premises.

As investigations continue, the South Calcutta Law College union room remains sealed. The state government has been instructed to present plans for conducting long-delayed student body elections by July 17, marking a decisive stance on electoral proceedings amid heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

