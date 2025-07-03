Mysterious Jailhouse Death: Inmate's Past and Allegations Unveiled

Adesh Tiwari, a 28-year-old inmate charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, succumbed after collapsing during a family visit at Bareilly Central Jail-II.

The incident occurred shortly after he met with his brother and sister-in-law. Despite immediate medical intervention, he was declared dead at the district hospital. Adesh had a history of heart disease and previously underwent a stent procedure.

He was brought to the jail for another FIR filed on July 2. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

