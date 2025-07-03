Left Menu

Panic in Naharlagun: Machete Attack Shocks Arunachal Pradesh

Chaos broke out in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, when 19-year-old Daman Nima attacked two residents with a machete. Quickly apprehended by police, Nima assaulted the victims in C-Sector without warning. Two separate cases have been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motives behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:19 IST
Panic in Naharlagun: Machete Attack Shocks Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of panic swept through Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, after a shocking machete attack on Wednesday afternoon. A 19-year-old youth, identified as Daman Nima from Nima village, launched an unprovoked assault on two residents, causing alarm in the community.

The swift response by local police, led by Inspector K Dev, resulted in the apprehension of Nima following a brief pursuit near Pachin Road. The victims, Nehru Murtem and Hage Anku, both from C-Sector, sustained injuries during the unexpected attack.

Two separate cases have been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega confirmed. The investigation is ongoing, with legal proceedings expected to follow concerning the sudden outbreak of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025