Panic in Naharlagun: Machete Attack Shocks Arunachal Pradesh
Chaos broke out in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, when 19-year-old Daman Nima attacked two residents with a machete. Quickly apprehended by police, Nima assaulted the victims in C-Sector without warning. Two separate cases have been registered, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motives behind the attack.
A wave of panic swept through Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, after a shocking machete attack on Wednesday afternoon. A 19-year-old youth, identified as Daman Nima from Nima village, launched an unprovoked assault on two residents, causing alarm in the community.
The swift response by local police, led by Inspector K Dev, resulted in the apprehension of Nima following a brief pursuit near Pachin Road. The victims, Nehru Murtem and Hage Anku, both from C-Sector, sustained injuries during the unexpected attack.
Two separate cases have been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega confirmed. The investigation is ongoing, with legal proceedings expected to follow concerning the sudden outbreak of violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
