UPDATE 1-Israeli military prepares plan to ensure Iran cannot threaten Israel, defence minister says

The Israeli military is preparing an enforcement plan to "ensure that Iran cannot return to threaten Israel", Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz told senior military officials.

He said the military must be prepared, both in intelligence and operations, to ensure Israel has air superiority and to prevent Tehran from reestablishing its previous capabilities. He made his remarks following a 12-day air war between the longtime enemies in June, during which Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities, saying the aim was to prevent Tehran developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies seeking nuclear arms and that its nuclear programme is only for peaceful purposes. Israel and Iran agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that ended hostilities on June 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)