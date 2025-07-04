DSP held for offering bribe to senior officer's staff in Punjab's Faridkot

A deputy superintendent of police was arrested in Punjab's Faridkot for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to a senior officer's staff to suppress a complaint against him, officials on Friday said.

A case has been registered against Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajanpal Singh, posted in the Crime Against Women cell in Faridkot, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pragya Jain had a few days back received a complaint against the DSP, wherein the aggrieved party had accused him of taking Rs 1 lakh for settling a matrimonial dispute and demanded action against him.

An official spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the DSP attempted to offer a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to the SSP's office to settle the complaint filed against him.

Taking swift and stern action, the spokesperson said that police registered a criminal case against the accused DSP and arrested him.

Strict departmental proceedings will be initiated against the accused officer as per Punjab Civil Services rules, he added.

''The Punjab government is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the police force. Any officer found indulging in corrupt practices will face stringent legal and disciplinary action,'' said the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)