2 killed, 4 injured in collision between truck, van in Odisha's Sundargarh

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 04-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 19:54 IST
2 killed, 4 injured in collision between truck, van in Odisha's Sundargarh
Two persons were killed and four others critically injured in a head-on collision between a van and a truck in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Friday, police said.

The accident happened in the morning near Aryan Chowk in the Koira police station area, they said.

Eight people were travelling in the van, and two of them died on the spot. The four injured were taken to a nearby health centre, from where they were shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital.

Their condition was stated to be stable but not out of danger, a police officer said.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

