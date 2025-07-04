Kiren Rijiju Applauds Success of Haj 2025, Launches Planning for Tech-Driven Haj 2026

In a comprehensive review meeting held today at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju hailed Haj 2025 as a “tremendous success,” crediting the collective efforts of all stakeholders for delivering a smooth, safe, and highly satisfactory experience for Indian pilgrims.

The meeting, convened by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, aimed to assess the outcomes of this year’s pilgrimage and to set the groundwork for Haj 2026, which is already taking shape in light of a revised, expedited schedule from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Multi-Ministerial Coordination Drives Success

The review session was attended by a high-level delegation, including:

Shri George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs

Shri Arun K. Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs

Also present were senior officials from the Ministries of Civil Aviation, Health & Family Welfare, Home Affairs, the Haj Committee of India, and other critical support agencies.

Minister Rijiju highlighted that Haj 2025 witnessed a historically low number of deaths among Indian pilgrims — a feat made possible by timely policy reforms, comprehensive health screenings, and the proactive role of doctors and ground officials, particularly from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Reforms That Made a Difference

Shri Rijiju pointed out that a series of people-centric reforms significantly boosted the overall quality of services. Key improvements included:

Mandatory companions for senior citizens (65+) and Ladies Without Mehram (LWM) above 45 years

Compulsory health screenings for pilgrims aged 60 and above

Deployment of State Haj Inspectors (SHIs) in a 1:150 ratio to ensure better supervision and support

Streamlined transport and grievance redressal mechanisms

Enhanced pilgrim feedback collection systems

These interventions not only helped deliver a safer Haj experience but also ensured higher levels of satisfaction and dignity for Indian pilgrims abroad.

Looking Ahead to Haj 2026

With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expected to announce India's Haj 2026 quota on July 14, Minister Rijiju called for early-stage preparedness. He announced that the Haj Committee of India will open the application window for Haj 2026 in the coming week, urging all related departments to expedite their planning.

New eligibility criteria — in line with Saudi guidelines — were also discussed:

Children below 12 years will not be permitted for Haj 2026

Senior citizens (65+) and LWM pilgrims (45+) will continue to receive preference

Introducing the 20-Day Short Haj Package

In a move to accommodate working professionals, the Ministry is evaluating the introduction of a short-duration 20-day Haj package. This pilot initiative, available at select embarkation points, will cater to those unable to commit to the traditional longer schedule. The idea received positive reception and is likely to be rolled out on a limited scale initially.

Haj Suvidha Smart Wristbands: A Tech-Driven Leap

A major innovation unveiled during the review meeting was the approval of Haj Suvidha Smart Wristbands for pilgrims traveling via the Haj Committee of India.

These wearable devices will offer:

Health monitoring features (e.g., temperature, pulse rate)

Location tracking for lost or disoriented pilgrims

Emergency medical alert functionality

Calling this a “transformational step,” Shri Rijiju said this innovation will bring new levels of safety, efficiency, and digital integration to the Haj experience. The initiative marks a significant shift toward leveraging technology to protect and empower pilgrims, especially the elderly and medically vulnerable.

Structured Feedback and Data-Driven Policy Making

The Ministry also reviewed structured feedback collected from:

Pilgrims

Ministry officials on the ground

Partner agencies in Saudi Arabia

This feedback will serve as a critical input in crafting the policies and operational framework for Haj 2026. Particular emphasis will be placed on enhancing medical care, logistics, accommodation standards, and digital grievance resolution systems.

Commitment to a Seamless, Affordable Pilgrimage

Concluding the meeting, Shri Rijiju reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to a safe, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling Haj experience, delivered in a transparent and cost-effective manner. He applauded the tireless efforts of all ministries and organizations, and pledged that Haj 2026 will raise the bar even higher in terms of service delivery, innovation, and pilgrim satisfaction.