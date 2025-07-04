Opium worth Rs 1 crore seized in Jharkhand, one held

A teenager was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district after opium worth Rs 1 crore was seized from his possession, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Hadhadwa forest under the Giddor Police Station limits on Thursday and recovered 23 kgs of opium from the 19-year-old peddler, Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal. The arrested person hails from the Pandey Tola area within the police station limits.

Addressing a press conference here, the SP said he had information about drug trafficking between Raja Tand and the Kuleshwari temple route on Thursday.

Accordingly, a police team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Simaria) Shubham Khandelwal was set up to initiate necessary action.

The team conducted the raid and arrested the person after the recovery of opium worth Rs 1 crore, the SP said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, he said. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he procured the contraband from Tupudana in Ranchi and planned to smuggle it to Chandigarh.

A search operation was underway to apprehend the supplier, the SP added.

