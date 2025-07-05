India's Firm Stance in Trade Negotiations
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that India's trade negotiations prioritize national interest and are not bound by deadlines. He criticized past Congress agreements as against national interest while highlighting recent agreements with multiple nations. His comments sparked criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding Indo-US trade deal timelines.
- Country:
- India
In a strong statement, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that India's trade negotiations prioritize the nation's interests over any imposed deadlines. Goyal pointed out that under the current government, India has successfully signed strategic free trade agreements with countries like Mauritius, UAE, Australia, and the UK.
Goyal accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of entering into unfavorable agreements. He asserted that India is now negotiating from a position of strength. The current administration's focus remains on ensuring that all trade agreements are fully beneficial to the national interest.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the Indo-US trade deal, particularly in light of US President Donald Trump's alleged deadline. The Congress party has attacked Modi for his silence on these pressing trade negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
