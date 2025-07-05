Parliamentary Panel's Visit: A Boost for Jammu & Kashmir
A parliamentary panel chaired by BJP MP Anurag Thakur met with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, praising his reforms. The visit, post-Pahalgam attack, aims to build trust and assure safety in Kashmir. Lt Governor Sinha emphasized peace, development, and countering misinformation.
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Anurag Thakur engaged with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan. The panel lauded the reforms and progressive steps taken in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the region's development trajectory.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel's visit is seen as part of the central government's effort to foster confidence post-Pahalgam terror attack. Thakur noted the significance of the visit in cementing the image of Kashmir as a peaceful and safe place.
Lt Governor Sinha reaffirmed his dedication to Jammu and Kashmir's development and discussed the area's security environment. He highlighted the region's public desire for peace and unity with India while stressing the importance of dismantling adversarial propaganda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Crack Down on Militants Amid Ethnic Tensions in Manipur
Defence Minister Singh Reviews Security in J&K Amid Amarnath Yatra Preparations
Five Years On: Hong Kong's Evolving Security Landscape
Kerala Raj Bhavan Dismisses Security Concerns for Governor as Baseless
"Reduces stress, enhances quality of life": J-K LG Manoj Sinha participates in 11th International Yoga Day