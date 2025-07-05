Parliamentary Panel's Visit: A Boost for Jammu & Kashmir

A parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Anurag Thakur engaged with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan. The panel lauded the reforms and progressive steps taken in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the region's development trajectory.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel's visit is seen as part of the central government's effort to foster confidence post-Pahalgam terror attack. Thakur noted the significance of the visit in cementing the image of Kashmir as a peaceful and safe place.

Lt Governor Sinha reaffirmed his dedication to Jammu and Kashmir's development and discussed the area's security environment. He highlighted the region's public desire for peace and unity with India while stressing the importance of dismantling adversarial propaganda.

