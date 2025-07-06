Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Sparks Global Celebrations Amid Tensions with China

The 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, a revered figure among Tibetan Buddhists and globally admired spiritual leader, is being celebrated this Sunday. His life of advocating for Tibetan autonomy and religious freedom amid tensions with China underscores his enduring influence.

Currently based in Dharamshala, India, the Dalai Lama's birthday festivities are drawing international attention, with notable attendees including Hollywood actor Richard Gere and federal ministers from India. Despite China's disapproval, followers worldwide are honoring his commitment to peace and cultural preservation.

A significant moment during these celebrations is his announcement about reincarnation and succession, addressing followers' concerns. While China insists on having a say in the succession process, the United States supports Tibetan calls for religious autonomy.