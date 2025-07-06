Heightened Security Measures Ensure Peaceful Muharram in Jharkhand

Jharkhand state authorities have intensified security arrangements for Muharram, deploying drones and CCTVs to maintain peace, according to senior police officials.

Flag marches were carried out in sensitive locations, reinforcing the administration's preparatory measures. In Ranchi, additional security was observed for the Ghurti Rath Yatra.

On Sunday, Ranchi declared a 'dry day' to coincide with Muharram, shutting down all liquor outlets. Vehicle movement was restricted in Ranchi from 10 am to facilitate processions, with police closely monitoring social media activities.

