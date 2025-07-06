Left Menu

Heightened Security Measures Ensure Peaceful Muharram in Jharkhand

Jharkhand has implemented extensive security measures, including the use of drones, CCTVs, and restricted vehicle movement, to ensure peaceful Muharram observance. Flag marches were conducted, and a 'dry day' was declared in Ranchi. The administration is vigilantly monitoring activities, including social media, throughout the state.

Heightened Security Measures Ensure Peaceful Muharram in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jharkhand state authorities have intensified security arrangements for Muharram, deploying drones and CCTVs to maintain peace, according to senior police officials.

Flag marches were carried out in sensitive locations, reinforcing the administration's preparatory measures. In Ranchi, additional security was observed for the Ghurti Rath Yatra.

On Sunday, Ranchi declared a 'dry day' to coincide with Muharram, shutting down all liquor outlets. Vehicle movement was restricted in Ranchi from 10 am to facilitate processions, with police closely monitoring social media activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

