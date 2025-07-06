Heightened Security Measures Ensure Peaceful Muharram in Jharkhand
Jharkhand has implemented extensive security measures, including the use of drones, CCTVs, and restricted vehicle movement, to ensure peaceful Muharram observance. Flag marches were conducted, and a 'dry day' was declared in Ranchi. The administration is vigilantly monitoring activities, including social media, throughout the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand state authorities have intensified security arrangements for Muharram, deploying drones and CCTVs to maintain peace, according to senior police officials.
Flag marches were carried out in sensitive locations, reinforcing the administration's preparatory measures. In Ranchi, additional security was observed for the Ghurti Rath Yatra.
On Sunday, Ranchi declared a 'dry day' to coincide with Muharram, shutting down all liquor outlets. Vehicle movement was restricted in Ranchi from 10 am to facilitate processions, with police closely monitoring social media activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Muharram
- security
- drones
- CCTVs
- Ranchi
- flag marches
- dry day
- police
- monitoring
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Instabite: The Affordable Food Franchise Revolutionizing India's Culinary Landscape
Ranchi's Rath Yatra Goes Plastic-Free for Cleaner Celebrations
Tragic Toll of Torrential Downpour in Ranchi
Supreme Court Declines Virginia Felony Disenfranchisement Case
Ranchi Rainfall: A Deluge of Challenges and Resilience