Left Menu

Tragic Muharram Procession Accident Claims Life in Jharkhand

A tragic accident in Jharkhand's Giridih district left one dead and three injured during Muharram preparations when a 'Tazia' came into contact with a high-tension wire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:59 IST
Tragic Muharram Procession Accident Claims Life in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident during a Muharram procession preparation in Jharkhand's Giridih district has resulted in the death of one person and left three others injured. Officials reported the tragedy occurred when a 'Tazia' touched a high-tension wire, causing the incident.

The mishap happened in the Chakosingha area at around 11:30 am under the jurisdiction of the Ghodthambha Police Outpost, approximately 200 km away from the state capital, Ranchi. The Giridih deputy commissioner, Ramnivas Yadav, confirmed the details of the incident.

In the aftermath, the injured individuals were swiftly taken to a local hospital in Giridih for medical attention, according to another official. The incident has cast a pall over the community, casting a spotlight on safety concerns during public activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025