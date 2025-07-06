Tragic Muharram Procession Accident Claims Life in Jharkhand

A fatal accident during a Muharram procession preparation in Jharkhand's Giridih district has resulted in the death of one person and left three others injured. Officials reported the tragedy occurred when a 'Tazia' touched a high-tension wire, causing the incident.

The mishap happened in the Chakosingha area at around 11:30 am under the jurisdiction of the Ghodthambha Police Outpost, approximately 200 km away from the state capital, Ranchi. The Giridih deputy commissioner, Ramnivas Yadav, confirmed the details of the incident.

In the aftermath, the injured individuals were swiftly taken to a local hospital in Giridih for medical attention, according to another official. The incident has cast a pall over the community, casting a spotlight on safety concerns during public activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)