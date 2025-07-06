Left Menu

Controversy and Clarity: Election Roll Revisions Stir Debate

The Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls, aimed at weeding out ineligible names, spurs controversy. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari supports the initiative, calling for similar action in West Bengal. Opposition, led by Mamata Banerjee, criticizes the move, alleging political motives and drawing parallels to NRC implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has ignited a heated debate among political parties. The exercise, aimed at eliminating ineligible voters, has been welcomed by BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who advocates for similar measures in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal.

Adhikari suggests that illegal immigrants, who allegedly use fake identification documents to get on the electoral lists, should be identified and removed. He asserts that transparency in the electoral process needs to be maintained to ensure that only Indian citizens participate in voting.

Contrastingly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizes the ECI's actions, seeing them as a bid to implement the NRC covertly. She condemns the commission's demand for parents' birth certificates from younger voters, perceiving it as an attempt to ostracize specific voter demographics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

