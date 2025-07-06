Drug Crackdown: Notorious Peddler Detained in Jammu and Kashmir

The police in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a notorious drug peddler from the Rajouri district, according to official sources. The individual, identified as Mohd Arif, is reportedly under arrest as part of efforts to curb illicit drug trafficking in the region.

Authorities have lodged Arif in Jammu jail under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, a measure aimed at preventing further unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in the Samba district, law enforcement officials apprehended two more suspects, Rahul Singh and Sunil Kumar, with a possession of 13.21 grams of heroin. The arrests were made following a vehicle interception, and cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)