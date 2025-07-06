Left Menu

Drug Crackdown: Notorious Peddler Detained in Jammu and Kashmir

A notorious drug peddler living in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act. Mohd Arif has been remanded in jail. Two additional drug peddlers were also detained in Samba district, with police seizing 13.21 grams of heroin from their possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:43 IST
Drug Crackdown: Notorious Peddler Detained in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Jammu and Kashmir have detained a notorious drug peddler from the Rajouri district, according to official sources. The individual, identified as Mohd Arif, is reportedly under arrest as part of efforts to curb illicit drug trafficking in the region.

Authorities have lodged Arif in Jammu jail under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, a measure aimed at preventing further unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in the Samba district, law enforcement officials apprehended two more suspects, Rahul Singh and Sunil Kumar, with a possession of 13.21 grams of heroin. The arrests were made following a vehicle interception, and cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025