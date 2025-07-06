Jammu & Kashmir Awaits Statehood: Political Leaders Voice Confidence
National Conference's Rattan Lal Gupta and Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma express confidence and urge the government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming parliamentary session, emphasizing the need for democratic empowerment and criticizing the current administrative setup.
- Country:
- India
Rattan Lal Gupta, the National Conference provincial president, expressed confidence that the BJP-led government would introduce a bill for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the upcoming parliamentary session.
He criticized the dual power structure, saying it only creates administrative confusion and delays public issue resolution, emphasizing the region's need for democratic accountability.
Meanwhile, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma urged party workers to intensify efforts for statehood, warning that further delay could harm democratic practices and tarnish the region's peaceful milieu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- statehood
- National Conference
- BJP
- parliament
- democracy
- government
- bill
- Monsoon session
ALSO READ
Language Debate Heats Up: BJP and Rahul Gandhi Spar Over English and Regional Languages
RJD MP Calls for Unified Parliament Response to Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination
BJP vs. Rahul Gandhi: A Clash Over India's Manufacturing Transformation
BJP's Poonawalla Accuses Congress of 'Loot and Bribe' Governance Model
Child Rights Commission Challenges BJP Leader on Privacy Breach