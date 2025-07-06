Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Awaits Statehood: Political Leaders Voice Confidence

National Conference's Rattan Lal Gupta and Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma express confidence and urge the government to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming parliamentary session, emphasizing the need for democratic empowerment and criticizing the current administrative setup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rattan Lal Gupta, the National Conference provincial president, expressed confidence that the BJP-led government would introduce a bill for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the upcoming parliamentary session.

He criticized the dual power structure, saying it only creates administrative confusion and delays public issue resolution, emphasizing the region's need for democratic accountability.

Meanwhile, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma urged party workers to intensify efforts for statehood, warning that further delay could harm democratic practices and tarnish the region's peaceful milieu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

