Political Storm: MLA Nirmala Sapre Accused Amid Land Row

MLA Nirmala Sapre is accused of threatening and abusing Khimlasa resident Harkishan Sen over his fight against land encroachments in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Sen, a cow vigilante, claims that despite submitting multiple complaints, no action has been taken. The issue has escalated as the opposition seeks Sapre's disqualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:28 IST
In Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, a controversy has erupted involving MLA Nirmala Sapre, who faces accusations of threatening and abusive behavior. Resident Harkishan Sen, notable for his advocacy against land encroachments, has filed a complaint with the police alleging misconduct by Sapre.

Sapre, initially elected on a Congress ticket, switched allegiance to the ruling BJP without resigning her legislative post. This political maneuver has prompted opposition leader Umang Singhar to approach the MP High Court, demanding Sapre's disqualification as a legislator.

Sen's complaint details an alleged threatening phone call from Sapre, after he publicly posted about land encroachments on social media. An audio clip purportedly featuring the conversation is circulating, while police investigate the claims without yet filing an FIR.

