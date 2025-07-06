Taxi Driver Murder Shocks Delhi: Two Arrested, One Suspect on the Run
In north Delhi, a 40-year-old taxi driver named Amit Kumar was fatally stabbed after an altercation. Two suspects, Abhay and Yash, have been arrested. The incident occurred after a minor dispute in a park escalated. A third suspect is still at large, and investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, a taxi driver was killed following a minor altercation, police reported over the weekend.
The victim, identified as Amit Kumar, was reportedly heading to a party in Shastri Park on Friday night when he inadvertently brushed against one of the accused in a park, leading to a heated exchange.
The situation spiraled out of control, resulting in Kumar being stabbed multiple times. The suspects, Abhay and Yash, were apprehended, while a third perpetrator remains at large as police continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- taxi driver
- Delhi
- stabbing
- murder
- altercation
- arrest
- Amit Kumar
- Abhay
- Yash
- crime
Advertisement