Taxi Driver Murder Shocks Delhi: Two Arrested, One Suspect on the Run

In a shocking incident in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, a taxi driver was killed following a minor altercation, police reported over the weekend.

The victim, identified as Amit Kumar, was reportedly heading to a party in Shastri Park on Friday night when he inadvertently brushed against one of the accused in a park, leading to a heated exchange.

The situation spiraled out of control, resulting in Kumar being stabbed multiple times. The suspects, Abhay and Yash, were apprehended, while a third perpetrator remains at large as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)