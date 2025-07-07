Left Menu

Escalation Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen's Critical Ports

Israel launched strikes on Yemen’s ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif following an evacuation warning. According to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, these actions were taken due to alleged military activities. The situation underscores rising tensions in the region, marking a significant international development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 02:50 IST
Escalation Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen's Critical Ports

In a significant escalation of geopolitical tensions, Israel launched strikes on Yemen's key ports, including Hodeidah, following an evacuation alert. The move was reported by Yemen's Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

According to Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesperson for the Arabic language, the strikes targeted areas due to claimed military operations being observed there. These targeted zones reportedly include the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif, along with the Hodeidah power station.

The strikes signify mounting international tensions and represent a critical reflection of ongoing conflicts in the region, adding another layer of complexity to Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

