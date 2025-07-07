Tragic Turn of Events: Family Dispute Leads to Double Homicide in Bihar

A violent altercation between two families in Bihar's Nalanda district led to the deaths of a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, police reported on Monday.

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday night in Dumrawan village, under Deepnagar Police Station, when a dispute among children escalated into a shooting. The victims have been identified as Annu Kumari and Himanshu Kumar, according to Nalanda Deputy SP Ram Dular Prasad.

Upon being alerted to the situation, police quickly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a government hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. As investigations continue, local villagers demand better emergency care facilities, staging a protest at the hospital. The case is ongoing, said officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)