Tragic End: Merchant's Struggles with Loan Sharks in Maharashtra

In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old cloth merchant from Beed district, Maharashtra, identified as Ram Fatale, reportedly committed suicide due to severe harassment over a previously settled debt. The police have charged seven people, including a principal suspect and his spouse, with abetment to suicide and several other charges.

According to the police, Fatale had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from the key suspect seven years ago at an interest rate of 10 percent. Despite repaying the full amount before the COVID-19 lockdown with his father's help, Fatale allegedly faced relentless harassment for Rs 25,000 per month from the accused party, who also retained a signed cheque book from him.

The situation escalated last Friday when the main accused and his wife visited Fatale's home, purportedly to harass him further. The merchant was found hanging by his family on Sunday morning and was declared dead at a government hospital. A suicide note, found in his pocket, detailed his ordeal, mentioning the torment despite settling his debt. The police registered a case against the accused under laws including the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)