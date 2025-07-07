Russian Court Moves to Seize Uzhuralzoloto Shares

The Russian government's expanding initiative to nationalize private assets is demonstrated by the recent legal actions involving Uzhuralzoloto. The Prosecutor General has initiated a lawsuit to transfer shares owned by businessman Konstantin Strukov to the state.

This move represents a broader pattern of asset seizures carried out through the Russian judicial system this year, highlighting increased state influence over the economy.

While Russian prosecutors pursue this course, the Kremlin has refrained from commenting on the situation, framing it as a law enforcement issue.