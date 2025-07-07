Left Menu

Russian Court Moves to Seize Uzhuralzoloto Shares

The Russian government is escalating efforts to seize domestic business assets. A lawsuit from the Prosecutor General seeks to transfer Uzhuralzoloto shares owned by Konstantin Strukov to the state, sparking concerns over growing state control. The Kremlin remains silent, deferring the matter to law enforcement.

The Russian government's expanding initiative to nationalize private assets is demonstrated by the recent legal actions involving Uzhuralzoloto. The Prosecutor General has initiated a lawsuit to transfer shares owned by businessman Konstantin Strukov to the state.

This move represents a broader pattern of asset seizures carried out through the Russian judicial system this year, highlighting increased state influence over the economy.

While Russian prosecutors pursue this course, the Kremlin has refrained from commenting on the situation, framing it as a law enforcement issue.

