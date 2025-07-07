Russian Court Moves to Seize Uzhuralzoloto Shares
The Russian government is escalating efforts to seize domestic business assets. A lawsuit from the Prosecutor General seeks to transfer Uzhuralzoloto shares owned by Konstantin Strukov to the state, sparking concerns over growing state control. The Kremlin remains silent, deferring the matter to law enforcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian government's expanding initiative to nationalize private assets is demonstrated by the recent legal actions involving Uzhuralzoloto. The Prosecutor General has initiated a lawsuit to transfer shares owned by businessman Konstantin Strukov to the state.
This move represents a broader pattern of asset seizures carried out through the Russian judicial system this year, highlighting increased state influence over the economy.
While Russian prosecutors pursue this course, the Kremlin has refrained from commenting on the situation, framing it as a law enforcement issue.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Actor Vijay Devarakonda Faces Legal Action Over Tribal Comments
Global Health Developments: Trade Bans, Legal Actions, and Vaccine Controversies
Russian Grain Trader Takes Legal Action Against Syria
Public Property Controversy: Pune Railway Station Renaming Sparks Legal Action
Tourism Scandal: Patnitop Hotels Face Legal Action