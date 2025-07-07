Left Menu

Maharashtra Man Arrested in Rs 2.45 Crore Stock Market Scam

A Maharashtra man, Sanjay M Chavan, was arrested for allegedly duping a Goa resident of Rs 2.45 crore by promising high returns on stock market investments. Posing as a stock broker, he prompted the victim to invest through a WhatsApp group. Investigations continue under relevant legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:44 IST
Maharashtra Man Arrested in Rs 2.45 Crore Stock Market Scam
scam
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra resident, identified as Sanjay M Chavan, has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a Goa individual out of Rs 2.45 crore. According to police sources, Mr. Chavan deceived the victim by promising lucrative returns in the stock market.

The incident unfolded as Chavan posed as an expert stock broker and persuaded the victim, a resident of Salcete, to invest through a WhatsApp group. The fraudulent investments culminated in a substantial financial transfer to Chavan's account.

Authorities arrested Chavan on July 6 after tracing the financial transactions, with Rs 13.5 lakh found in his account. An ongoing investigation is probing potential involvement of others in this deception, guided by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025