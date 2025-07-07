Left Menu

Unrest in Nairobi: Tensions Rise Amidst Protests Against Governance

Kenyans took to the streets protesting against police brutality and poor governance, demanding President Ruto's resignation. Major Nairobi roads were blocked, and businesses closed. The demonstrations commemorated historic protests from 35 years ago demanding political change. Government officials insisted protests wouldn't disrupt public services, despite escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a dramatic turn of events in Kenya, major roads leading into the capital, Nairobi, were blocked by police on July 7 amidst heightened tensions over planned anti-government protests. The city saw an eerie quiet as most businesses remained closed, anticipating large-scale demonstrations.

The government had taken stringent measures, with police officers halting both private and public vehicles from entering the city center, and restricting pedestrian access to those deemed to have essential duties. The protests, marked for July 7, were organized to address pressing issues such as police brutality, poor governance, and the alleged corruption under President William Ruto's administration.

Historically significant, July 7 marks the anniversary of protests 35 years ago that led to Kenya's transition to a multiparty democracy. Despite government officials urging normalcy, the edges of Nairobi were marked by chaos, with incidents like police dispersing protesters using tear gas in Kitengela, adding to a series of violent clashes that have recently plagued the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

