Outrage in Punjab: Businessman's Daylight Murder Sparks Political Backlash

In a shocking incident that has stirred political uproar, opposition parties in Punjab have denounced the AAP government over the brutal daylight murder of a local businessman in Abohar on Monday. The killing of Sanjay Verma, co-owner of 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor', has intensified calls for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to step down.

The murder took place in a bustling commercial area near Bhagat Singh Chowk, where Verma was shot multiple times by three unidentified bikers. The assailants fled the scene after their vehicle skidded, briefly continuing on foot before seizing another bike from a passerby to escape. Verma was declared dead upon arrival at the local hospital.

Political leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP's Sunil Jakhar, have condemned the incident as symptomatic of the state's collapsing law and order. Amidst growing fears of extortion threats to businessmen and professionals, calls for accountability and a crackdown on lawlessness have been made, with trade associations organizing market shutdowns in protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)