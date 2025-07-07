China-EU Tensions and Humanitarian Aid: A Health Sector Overview

Tensions between China and the European Union have intensified as China announced restrictions on purchasing EU-made medical devices. This comes as retaliation against the EU's recent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The situation underscores the growing economic friction between the two global powers.

In other health-related news, an inspiring initiative by a Pakistani startup is making a significant difference in the lives of young war survivors. The startup is shipping prosthetics to children affected by conflict, providing them with a chance to lead more normal lives.

Notably, Sidra Al Bordeeni, an eight-year-old from Gaza, received a prosthetic arm, allowing her newfound freedom after losing her limb in an attack. Her story highlights the ongoing struggles in war-torn regions and the vital role of humanitarian aid.

