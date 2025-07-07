International Espionage Unveiled: The Arrest of Xu Zewei
Italian authorities have detained Xu Zewei, a 33-year-old from Shanghai, under U.S. charges of industrial espionage aimed at COVID vaccine projects. The arrest follows an FBI probe. Xu faces fraud and identity theft allegations arising from a 2020 hacking attempt on the University of Texas’ vaccine research.
Italian officials have apprehended a 33-year-old Chinese national, Xu Zewei, under allegations of industrial espionage aimed at sabotaging vital COVID vaccine research. The arrest, requested by U.S. authorities, underscores the international dimension of cybersecurity breaches in vital research sectors.
Xu, reportedly involved in hacking efforts targeting a vaccine project at the University of Texas in 2020, was detained upon his arrival at Milan's Malpensa airport. An extradition hearing in Milan is scheduled, where Xu's fate will be deliberated.
The U.S. indictment accuses Xu of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy, revealing the extent of cyber threats faced by critical health research initiatives during the pandemic.
