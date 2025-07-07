International Espionage Unveiled: The Arrest of Xu Zewei

Italian officials have apprehended a 33-year-old Chinese national, Xu Zewei, under allegations of industrial espionage aimed at sabotaging vital COVID vaccine research. The arrest, requested by U.S. authorities, underscores the international dimension of cybersecurity breaches in vital research sectors.

Xu, reportedly involved in hacking efforts targeting a vaccine project at the University of Texas in 2020, was detained upon his arrival at Milan's Malpensa airport. An extradition hearing in Milan is scheduled, where Xu's fate will be deliberated.

The U.S. indictment accuses Xu of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy, revealing the extent of cyber threats faced by critical health research initiatives during the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)