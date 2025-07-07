Left Menu

NHRC Exposes Fake Cardiologist Scandal in Madhya Pradesh Hospital

The NHRC inquiry revealed irregularities in a case of a fake cardiologist at Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, recommending compensation for affected families. It urged action on hospital licensing and verification of cath labs, amidst broader calls for accountability and protection for whistle-blowers.

NHRC Exposes Fake Cardiologist Scandal in Madhya Pradesh Hospital
An investigation by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has uncovered significant irregularities in a case involving an unqualified cardiologist operating at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The findings were released on Monday by NHRC officials.

In response to its inquiry, the NHRC has recommended that the Madhya Pradesh government provide Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the families of seven deceased patients who died following improper treatment by the imposter. The panel registered the case after receiving a complaint on March 28 and has sought detailed action reports from state authorities.

The NHRC's recommendations extend to canceling the Mission Hospital's license pending case resolution and Pressuring the Madhya Pradesh and central governments to verify all cath labs' compliance and scrutinize the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme nationwide. Legal proceedings are also advised against those involved in the fraud, and protection for whistle-blowers under relevant laws was emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

