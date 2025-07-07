Mumbai Police's Custody Setback Sparks Judicial Controversy
A court denied Mumbai Police custody of a fraud case accused due to a delay in presentation. Businessman Shaileshkumar Pandey was returned to Kolkata prison, as his production exceeded the 24-hour limit. Charged with financial fraud, the case underlines procedural lapses in legal proceedings.
In a significant procedural misstep, a court recently refused Mumbai Police custody of a fraud case accused, sending him back to a Kolkata prison. The delay in his presentation breached the 24-hour legal mandate, causing embarrassment for the police.
The accused, businessman Shaileshkumar Pandey, was under investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly enticing investors through social media with promises of high returns and utilizing multiple shell companies for money diversion. He was suspected of assisting in opening numerous bank accounts, facilitating financial fraud.
The court's decision, hinging on a Bombay High Court judgment about the timing of arrests, flagged procedural flaws, remanding Pandey to judicial custody. Subsequent bail secured his return to Kolkata, intensifying scrutiny on legal adherence in high-profile fraud investigations.
