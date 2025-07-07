Witchcraft Allegations Lead to Family Tragedy in Bihar

A brutal incident in Bihar has stirred political disquiet after five members of a family were allegedly murdered on allegations of witchcraft, with their bodies set ablaze in Purnea district. The tragic event has reignited debates over law and order in the state, drawing fierce criticism from opposition leaders.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the state government, accusing it of failing to maintain order, and pointed out a series of recent murders as evidence of the administration's shortcomings. He referenced the mysterious 'DK Tax,' alluding to a deeper issue without offering further clarification.

Local officials, including Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, voiced their outrage over the killings, labeling the act as 'shameful.' Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and CPI(ML) Liberation's Kunal echoed these sentiments, condemning the killings and decrying the state's deteriorating security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)