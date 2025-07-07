Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Drug Smuggling Network in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a suspected woman smuggler, Priyanka Das, and her accomplice Simran Kaur in Bareilly. They recovered over 470 grams of drugs, cash, and a Bitcoin mining machine. The arrests were based on intelligence from Nagaland Police about a narcotics delivery network linked to Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:58 IST
Police Crack Down on Drug Smuggling Network in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have made a significant breakthrough by apprehending a woman suspected of drug smuggling, along with her local accomplice, in Bareilly. The operation led to the recovery of a substantial haul of narcotics, including 211 grams of heroin and 265 grams of illegal opium, as well as cash totaling Rs 71,120, a country-made pistol, and advanced tech gadgets such as a Bitcoin mining machine.

The suspects, identified as Priyanka Das from Assam and Simran Kaur, a local resident, were captured following intelligence shared by the Nagaland Police. According to Inspector Dhananjay Pandey from the Baradari police station, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) acted swiftly on leads that implicated a trafficker known as Vimol Karmakar in sending drugs to Bareilly using numbers linked to Das.

The duo has been charged under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. The police operation also uncovered a wider drug distribution network extending from the Northeast to various parts of Uttar Pradesh, involving multiple accomplices and methods of transportation like a Swift Dzire car registered in the name of an associate, Gurpreet.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025