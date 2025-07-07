Police Crack Down on Drug Smuggling Network in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Police have made a significant breakthrough by apprehending a woman suspected of drug smuggling, along with her local accomplice, in Bareilly. The operation led to the recovery of a substantial haul of narcotics, including 211 grams of heroin and 265 grams of illegal opium, as well as cash totaling Rs 71,120, a country-made pistol, and advanced tech gadgets such as a Bitcoin mining machine.

The suspects, identified as Priyanka Das from Assam and Simran Kaur, a local resident, were captured following intelligence shared by the Nagaland Police. According to Inspector Dhananjay Pandey from the Baradari police station, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) acted swiftly on leads that implicated a trafficker known as Vimol Karmakar in sending drugs to Bareilly using numbers linked to Das.

The duo has been charged under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. The police operation also uncovered a wider drug distribution network extending from the Northeast to various parts of Uttar Pradesh, involving multiple accomplices and methods of transportation like a Swift Dzire car registered in the name of an associate, Gurpreet.